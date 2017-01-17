Texas guv says he'll cut county's fun...

Texas guv says he'll cut county's funding over policy change

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Central Texas sheriff's announcement her agency will be scaling back its cooperation with federal immigration agents has prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to say his office will be cutting funding for the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 20 min RustyS 4,894
News Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief 4 hr butters_ 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat FlavorsPharts 1,054
News At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil... Sat NOM s Waffle House 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm... Jan 20 barack voter 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well Jan 18 Bahahahahaha 1
On the prowl Jan 17 Pagen warrior30 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC