Texas Education changing the way schools are ranked

AUSTIN - The Texas Education Agency will release a new system for school ratings on Friday. The Texas Legislature passed a bill during the 2015 legislative session that aims to change the Texas school accountability system to make it easier to understand how schools stack up by giving an A through F rating.

