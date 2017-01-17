Suspect shot, killed by Austin police officer identified
Scott Laurance Gilpin, 47, was shot by Office Jesse Lane after police responded to reports of two men fighting in a strip mall parking lot on Anderson Mill Road at Olson Drive. When officers arrived just after 1 a.m. Saturday, the suspect had left the scene.
