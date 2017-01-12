Sprinkles Releases All-Hours Cupcake ATM Into Austin Next Month
Sprinkles , the Los Angeles-baked cupcake chain, sets the date for its Austin premiere : Saturday, February 4 within the Domain Northside, as reported by Community Impact. The popular bakery is known primarily for its all-hours cupcake ATM, which will delivers instant miniature cakes without any people involved.
