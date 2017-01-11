Southwest launches nonstop Austin flight to summer vacation hot spot
Now is the time to plan that Florida vacation. In addition to Allegiant Air's new service from Austin to Tampa Bay and Destin , Southwest Airlines has announced a new nonstop, seasonal route to Panama City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|7 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,272
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC