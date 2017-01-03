Senator goes for low-hanging fruit in...

Senator goes for low-hanging fruit in ethics reform

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

State Sen. Van Taylor , who ran up against strong institutional resistance when he tried to pass ethics reforms in the 2015 legislative session, is taking a pragmatic approach In an op-ed published Tuesday in the Dallas Morning News, the Plano Republican signaled he will push reforms that got large majorities in each chamber, even though they didn't make it all the way through the legislative process and onto the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott . Taylor cited two obvious examples: taking lucrative state pensions away from elected officials who are convicted on serious public corruption charges and requiring lawmakers to reveal contracts they have with governmental entities, such as school districts and municipal agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... 8 hr fransherrell 2
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 23 hr President Donald ... 4,261
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Mon yes 43
News Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis... Dec 30 Who Knew 1
Looking for any connect in s Austin Dec 30 Scott 5
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) Dec 29 ChopChattyCathy 78
Jonna Watson Dec 27 Terry 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC