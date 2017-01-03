Senator goes for low-hanging fruit in ethics reform

State Sen. Van Taylor , who ran up against strong institutional resistance when he tried to pass ethics reforms in the 2015 legislative session, is taking a pragmatic approach In an op-ed published Tuesday in the Dallas Morning News, the Plano Republican signaled he will push reforms that got large majorities in each chamber, even though they didn't make it all the way through the legislative process and onto the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott . Taylor cited two obvious examples: taking lucrative state pensions away from elected officials who are convicted on serious public corruption charges and requiring lawmakers to reveal contracts they have with governmental entities, such as school districts and municipal agencies.

