Security guard injured in Sigma Chi shooting suing fraternity for $5 million

The security guard injured in a shooting at a UT Sigma Chi party last September is now suing the fraternity and the accused shooter for $5 million in damages for the assault and infliction of emotional distress, according to KXAN news. Edward Leroy Earls, a 44-year-old guard with the Austin-based security company Specialized Worldwide Protection, was hired as a guard for a party at the fraternity on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.