Sanctuary city policy legally benefits Austin
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is following through on her campaign promise to no longer blindly honor all voluntary detainer requests issued by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for individuals held in the county jail. Gov. Greg Abbott was not pleased , going so far as to say he would pass legislation allowing him to "remove her from office."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|6 hr
|Patriot
|5,218
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|13 hr
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|19 hr
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|19 hr
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|19 hr
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|19 hr
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC