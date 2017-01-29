Sanctuary city policy legally benefit...

Sanctuary city policy legally benefits Austin

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is following through on her campaign promise to no longer blindly honor all voluntary detainer requests issued by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for individuals held in the county jail. Gov. Greg Abbott was not pleased , going so far as to say he would pass legislation allowing him to "remove her from office."

