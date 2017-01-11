Sam's Town Point gets a new owner in Ramsay Midwood | Austin Music Source
The announcement came rather humbly, fitting for a bar without a sign at its entrance tucked away in deepest South Austin. "As the new owner of Sam's Town Point it would be fiscally irresponsible of me to not let you know that Jim Stringer will be playing there tonight," singer-songwriter Ramsay Midwood wrote in a post on his Facebook page a few days before Christmas.
