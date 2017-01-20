Safe SpaceThe Austin music scene's spectrum of sexism
During an overcast morning over coffee last summer, Miranda Fisher sat at a picnic table, visibly working out the best way to articulate her experiences as an Austin musician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|29 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|4,520
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Wed
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Tue
|Pagen warrior30
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC