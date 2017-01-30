Resettlement agencies, faith leaders ...

Resettlement agencies, faith leaders will hold Austin vigil for refugees

A community vigil Monday afternoon with resettlement agencies, refugee leaders and faith leaders will express support for refugees coming to the United States. The vigil organizers say they denounce President Donald Trump's executive action towards refugees , which temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

