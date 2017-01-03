Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + the Machine among groups appearing in new rock movie
Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been cast to appear in Terrence Malick's new music drama "Song To Song." The rockers will join actors Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman in the movie about two rock 'n' roll songwriters trying to achieve success in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4,269
|Amber @ gas station
|Tue
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Tue
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC