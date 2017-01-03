Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + the...

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + the Machine among groups appearing in new rock movie

Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been cast to appear in Terrence Malick's new music drama "Song To Song." The rockers will join actors Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman in the movie about two rock 'n' roll songwriters trying to achieve success in Austin, Texas.

