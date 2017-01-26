Protestors show up at Central Texas airport
Protests have erupted at airports all over the country, after President Donald Trump passed an executive order that limits come people's entrance into the United States. The order bans travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.
