Pricy Houston, Austin homes under 1,000 square feet
Austin: 2201 Haskell : This 859-square-foot bungalow in the city's Holly neighborhood is lined with enough shiplap to make even the Gainses proud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|22 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Wed
|President Donald ...
|4,272
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC