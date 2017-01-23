Premier Austin Plastic Surgeons First in the Area to Offer a Significant Advancement in Tummy Tucks
Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre is excited to be the first in the area to perform drain-free tummy tucks using a revolutionary new product, TissuGlu. Dr. Ashley Gordon & Dr. Dustin Reid are known for their innovative techniques and are always at the forefront of advancements in plastic surgery, so they are excited to bring this revolutionary product, TissuGlu, to their patients.
