Popular Austin sandwich shop quietly closes its doors
Austin's year of restaurant closures claimed one final victim before the end of 2016. According to an announcement on the shop's website, Republic of Sandwich held its last day of service on December 21. Pete O'Donnell and Thomas Gardner opened the cozy deli in North Central Austin at the corner of Hancock Drive and North Loop Boulevard in 2014.
