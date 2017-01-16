Police: Uber driver sexually assaulted female passenger in San Antonio
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a father and his young son who were swept into the sea by a wave along SAN ANTONIO - A now former Uber driver was arrested in San Antonio on Sunday, charged with the sexual assault of a female passenger he drove home last year, according to the San Antonio Express-News . Gabriel Vazquez, 40, drove the 22-year-old woman home on Oct. 12, 2016 after she requested a ride from Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|PEE PEE POTUS
|4,331
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Observer
|1,045
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC