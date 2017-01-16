Police: Uber driver sexually assaulte...

Police: Uber driver sexually assaulted female passenger in San Antonio

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a father and his young son who were swept into the sea by a wave along SAN ANTONIO - A now former Uber driver was arrested in San Antonio on Sunday, charged with the sexual assault of a female passenger he drove home last year, according to the San Antonio Express-News . Gabriel Vazquez, 40, drove the 22-year-old woman home on Oct. 12, 2016 after she requested a ride from Uber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 2 min PEE PEE POTUS 4,331
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Observer 1,045
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 2
Someone is getting wild (May '13) Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 8
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Jan 12 Flat Broke Now 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC