Police: Texas man caught with cocaine hidden under belly fat
This booking photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Florentino Herrera who is being held in Travis County Jail in Austin on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Herrera tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test early on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|11 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4,268
|Amber @ gas station
|Tue
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC