Police: Man who stole $135,000 Mercedes-Benz arrested at strip club

A man suspected of swiping a $135,000 Mercedes-Benz from a display platform at a dealership in North Austin was arrested Friday after being followed to a strip club by dealership employees, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The affidavit said police were called out around 7:30 p.m. to The Yellow Rose, on 6528 N. Lamar Blvd., after receiving a report from a man who said he found a car that had been stolen from his dealership.

