Police ID first person killed in Austin traffic in 2017
According to a preliminary investigation by Austin police, 22-year-old Blake Cole was killed on Tuesday after he lost control of his 2008 Ford Mustang in North Austin. Police said Cole was traveling north in the 8100 block of Lamar Boulevard just south of Powell Lane around 1:55 a.m. when the Mustang left the roadway and struck a stone wall on the west side of the street.
