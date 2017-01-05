Poke Poke moving into former Republic of Sandwich space in Central Austin
The owners of Poke Poke , who helped bring the poke craze to Austin with the shop they opened on South Congress Avenue last summer , will soon add a second location. Poke Poke plans to open its second location, at 2320 Hancock Drive in the old Republic of Sandwich space, at the beginning of February.
