One of Old Austin's dining institutions will serve its last plate of enchiladas this weekend, as El Gallo will close its doors permanently on Sunday at 9 p.m. The restaurant located across from St. Edwards University was opened by Abraham and Maria Kennedy in 1957 and is run by their son, Abel, today. Management cites increase in property taxes, bills and the cost of doing business as reasons for the shutter.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|ulak batyeerelu
|5,015
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Sun
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|Jan 22
|butters_
|3
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Jan 21
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Jan 20
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
