One of Old Austin's dining institutions will serve its last plate of enchiladas this weekend, as El Gallo will close its doors permanently on Sunday at 9 p.m. The restaurant located across from St. Edwards University was opened by Abraham and Maria Kennedy in 1957 and is run by their son, Abel, today. Management cites increase in property taxes, bills and the cost of doing business as reasons for the shutter.

