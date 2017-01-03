North Austin Gets A New Barbecue Spot Today
East Braker Lane is getting a barbecue joint: Oakwood BBQ , as pointed out by an eagle-eyed Eater tipster. It opens today, Friday, January 6, beginning at 11 a.m. for lunch service.
