No, DWI arrests haven't gone up in Austin since Uber and Lyft left
Glenn Beck's conservative website The Blaze and an organization called the Foundation for Economic Education on Thursday published articles stating that Uber and Lyft's departure from Austin was followed by a spike in drunken driving arrests. However, more thorough numbers provided by Austin police show that drunken driving arrests in Austin actually went down since Uber and Lyft left town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Thu
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4,268
|Amber @ gas station
|Tue
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC