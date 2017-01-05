No, DWI arrests haven't gone up in Au...

No, DWI arrests haven't gone up in Austin since Uber and Lyft left

Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Glenn Beck's conservative website The Blaze and an organization called the Foundation for Economic Education on Thursday published articles stating that Uber and Lyft's departure from Austin was followed by a spike in drunken driving arrests. However, more thorough numbers provided by Austin police show that drunken driving arrests in Austin actually went down since Uber and Lyft left town.

