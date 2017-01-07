News of Rep. Dawnna Dukes not resigning fuels questions for potential successors
Texas State Representative Dawnna Dukes is honored at the unveiling of the African American Portrait Project at the African American Cultural and heritage Facility in Austin, Texas. June 9, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ky Huber is a coward
|15 hr
|Lilbirch
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Fri
|freedom2016
|4,269
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC