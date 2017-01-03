New York Pizzeria Emily Pops Up in Au...

New York Pizzeria Emily Pops Up in Austin, Is Not Serving Pizza

New York City's exciting pizzerias Emily and Emmy Squared are coming to Austin for a one night-only pop-up with Cane Rosso . Rather than pies, chefs and owners Matthew and Emily Hyland are bringing along Emily's lauded burger and the spicy chicken sandwich from sibling spot Emmy Squared.

