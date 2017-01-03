New York Pizzeria Emily Pops Up in Austin, Is Not Serving Pizza
New York City's exciting pizzerias Emily and Emmy Squared are coming to Austin for a one night-only pop-up with Cane Rosso . Rather than pies, chefs and owners Matthew and Emily Hyland are bringing along Emily's lauded burger and the spicy chicken sandwich from sibling spot Emmy Squared.
