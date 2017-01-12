New East Austin restaurant opens with stunning patio
Another option for al fresco dining in East Austin is here. Tillery Kitchen and Bar opens Friday, January 13, on East Cesar Chavez Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Catch730
|4,274
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Beeville
|1,019
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|17 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC