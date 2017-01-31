New development in store for Austin's South Congress Avenue
In a Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 photo, Steve Wertheimer, owner of the Continental Club, outside the landmark live music venue in Austin, Texas. Dramatic changes are coming to South Congress Avenue, setting up a transformation that some Austinites say threatens the funky fabric of one of the city's best-known destinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 min
|Veritas V
|5,240
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|2 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Sun
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|Sun
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|Sun
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Sun
|BankPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC