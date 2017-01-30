Navid Yaghmazadeh is a UT Ph.D student
The travel ban targeting seven countries is hitting close to home. The University of Texas at Austin is warning students and faculty not to travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|5,223
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Sun
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|Sun
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|Sun
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Sun
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|Sun
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC