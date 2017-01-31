Muppets, Edgar Wright headed to SXSW film festival
The latest from writer-director Edgar Wright and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Muppets are among the films headed to the 24th South by Southwest film festival. SXSX on Tuesday announced the slate to its March 10-19 festival in Austin, Texas.
