Mr. Flannigan goes to Austin | City Blog

Jimmy Flannigan, 38, owner of a web design company is sworn into Austin City Council northwest District 6 by Municipal Judge Sherry Statman Jan. 6. As a new council member appointing citizens to advisory boards for the first time Thursday, he came forward with a list of names. One caught the eye-and ire-of his fellow council members: Lawrence Jacobi, a nuclear scientist and attorney who works as a consultant helping decommission radiological facilities.

