Mr. Flannigan goes to Austin | City Blog
Jimmy Flannigan, 38, owner of a web design company is sworn into Austin City Council northwest District 6 by Municipal Judge Sherry Statman Jan. 6. As a new council member appointing citizens to advisory boards for the first time Thursday, he came forward with a list of names. One caught the eye-and ire-of his fellow council members: Lawrence Jacobi, a nuclear scientist and attorney who works as a consultant helping decommission radiological facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|4 hr
|INFIDEL
|5,219
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|23 hr
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|Sun
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|Sun
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Sun
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|Sun
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC