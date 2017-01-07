Mosque burns to the ground near Lake ...

Mosque burns to the ground near Lake Travis; cause of fire unknown

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Austin Fire Department and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue discovered the three-story building destroyed by fire around 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of Doss Road in Hudson Bend, reports KXAN-TV in Austin. The mosque, which was under construction, burned to the ground.

