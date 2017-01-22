Mirna Therapeutics Inc. (MIRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Mirna Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops microRNA-based oncology therapeutics. The Company's pipeline products include MRX34, miR-Rxlet-7, miR-Rx06, miR-Rx07 and miR-Rx16 which are in preclinical trials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.