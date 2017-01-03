Mayor Steve Adler Declares Himself Chief of Austin's Queso
Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared that being the city's mayor is like being the mayor of all queso in the city. He shared that and more during a guest spot on cheese dip-loving podcast "I Love Queso So Much."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|1,011
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 hr
|Mouth9233
|4,272
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC