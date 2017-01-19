Man murdered in southeast Travis Co. robbery identified
The man who died in Travis County's first homicide of the year has been identified as 45-year-old Norberto Higuera Campuzano from Austin. Campuzano was killed on Jan. 14 around 2:52 a.m. at 6950 South US 183, just south of Farm to Market 812.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|guck fays
|4,576
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Wed
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Tue
|Pagen warrior30
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC