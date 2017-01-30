Man claiming 3M improper votes registered in 3 states
Phillips, who President Donald Trump has promoted as an authority on voter fraud, was registered to vote in multiple state... . FILE- In this undated file photo, Gregg Phillips is seen in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|6 hr
|INFIDEL
|5,219
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Sun
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|Sun
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|Sun
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Sun
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|Sun
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC