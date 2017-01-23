Mamma Mia! dances into Austin for far...

Mamma Mia! dances into Austin for farewell tour stop

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

It's impossible not to have a good time at Mamma Mia! . The ABBA hit-inspired musical has been bringing audiences to their feet since 1999 with its cheesy plot , flashy costumes, throwback dance moves, and generation-defying music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 58 min eatmyschitt 1,058
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 hr President Donald ... 4,932
Someone is getting wild (May '13) 20 hr gsantos417 9
News Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief Sun butters_ 3
News At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil... Jan 21 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm... Jan 20 barack voter 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well Jan 18 Bahahahahaha 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,936 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC