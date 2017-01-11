Loved Obama's farewell speech? Watch Obama as a rising star in Austin in...

To commemorate the election of the nation's first black president, the American-Statesman compiled a visual history of Barack Obama's visits to Austin and his affinity for its residents. We called the mini-documentary "Rising Star," and the photography by the Statesman's award-winning staff captures the high energy, sense of community and fierce spirit of the Obama campaign as it rolled through Austin in 2007 and 2008.

