Loved Obama's farewell speech? Watch Obama as a rising star in Austin in...
To commemorate the election of the nation's first black president, the American-Statesman compiled a visual history of Barack Obama's visits to Austin and his affinity for its residents. We called the mini-documentary "Rising Star," and the photography by the Statesman's award-winning staff captures the high energy, sense of community and fierce spirit of the Obama campaign as it rolled through Austin in 2007 and 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|43 min
|Willie Granville
|1,016
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 hr
|Dolly1081
|4,273
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC