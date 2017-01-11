Long-awaited pizzeria from top Austin...

Long-awaited pizzeria from top Austin restaurant team opens soon

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Spicewood's long-awaited pizza joint has an opening date. Pizzeria Sorellina , the casual offshoot of Apis Restaurant and Apiary , will debut with dinner service on Wednesday, January 18. "With Pizzeria Sorellina, we want to offer something complementary to the special occasion restaurant that Apis has become and create a casual and inviting space with an open and honest look at food - food that we really enjoy eating and sharing with our families," says chef/owner Taylor Hall in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Wang 1,014
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 11 hr President Donald ... 4,272
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC