Long-awaited pizzeria from top Austin restaurant team opens soon

Spicewood's long-awaited pizza joint has an opening date. Pizzeria Sorellina , the casual offshoot of Apis Restaurant and Apiary , will debut with dinner service on Wednesday, January 18. "With Pizzeria Sorellina, we want to offer something complementary to the special occasion restaurant that Apis has become and create a casual and inviting space with an open and honest look at food - food that we really enjoy eating and sharing with our families," says chef/owner Taylor Hall in a release.

