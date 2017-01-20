LGBTQ community hosts solidarity rall...

LGBTQ community hosts solidarity rally at Capitol

11 hrs ago

Rainbow flags waved over a crowd of LGBTQ advocates Friday night on the south steps of the Capitol to demonstrate resistance toward policies of the incoming presidential administration and the Texas legislature. At 7 p.m., the rally kicked off with a performance by a group of LGBTQ advocates dancing in white leotards.

