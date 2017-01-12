Lawyers raised doubts about Austin DNA lab work as early as 2009
An outside expert reviewed DNA lab results in the case of Donald Lewis during his sex assault trial in 2013 and found suspect calculations that she documented in a report. Long before the Austin Police Department's DNA crime lab was shuttered , prosecutors and defense lawyers were second-guessing its work.
