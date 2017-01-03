Lawmaker seeks to pass "constitutional carry" gun bill in 2017
A hotly contested legislative session in 2015 led to two controversial gun laws: One that allows for the open carry of handguns and another that permits the concealed carry of handguns on Texas college campuses. Now, one lawmaker is looking toward the upcoming legislative session with the hope to pass a bill that would give all Texans the right to openly carry a firearm - with or without a permit.
