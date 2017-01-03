Kirkland: Fighting at 153, No Weight ...

Kirkland: Fighting at 153, No Weight Issues For Cotto Fight

NEW YORK James Kirkland isn't sweating the contracted catch weight for his fight against Miguel Cotto because he isn't worried about last-second sweating to shed that extra pound. Puerto Rico's Cotto demanded that the contract weight for their February 25 fight was lowered to 153 pounds, one beneath boxing's junior middleweight limit.

