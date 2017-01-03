Kirkland: Fighting at 153, No Weight Issues For Cotto Fight
NEW YORK James Kirkland isn't sweating the contracted catch weight for his fight against Miguel Cotto because he isn't worried about last-second sweating to shed that extra pound. Puerto Rico's Cotto demanded that the contract weight for their February 25 fight was lowered to 153 pounds, one beneath boxing's junior middleweight limit.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|22 hr
|freedom2016
|4,269
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
