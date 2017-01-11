JuiceLand opens 16th Austin location on West Parmer Lane
Soon enough, it almost won't matter what part of the city you live in - chances are, a JuiceLand won't be far away . The juice bar empire is expanding once again by opening today at 6301 W. Parmer Lane #104, in the Jollyville neighborhood.
