January overflows with winter beer releases from Austin breweries | Liquid
Uncle Billy's latest seasonal is the third beer in the brewpub's farm-to-keg series featuring locally made ingredients. Although the temperature is heating back up to the low-80s this week, it's still the season for dark beers - and Austin brewpubs and breweries are responding with an array of porters, stouts, barrel-aged brews and beers with winter flavors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,271
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Sat
|Lilbirch
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC