It's official - the 2016 Word of the Year is 'dumpster fire'

One word simply wasn't enough for the American Dialect Society, a group of linguists, lexicographers, and grammarians that voted on the award on Friday at its annual convention, held in Austin, Texas, this year. The society's flagship event, once called "the Super Bowl of linguistics ," aims to crown the word or phrase that defined the year and saw widespread or innovative usage.

