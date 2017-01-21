In pictures: A nationwide cry for equality in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
Around the nation and world on Saturday, marches and rallies were held. The Women's March originated in Washington D.C. but it soon spread and global marches were held on Saturday around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 min
|U R An Internutz
|4,872
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|10 hr
|Truth Doctor
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Sat
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Fri
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Jan 17
|Pagen warrior30
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC