Image from the video shot the night of the crash by Sagotsky.

The Shrine Circus will be at the HEB Center at Cedar Park this weekend including Monday, January 16th. For tickets and more information go t Turn your home and garden dreams into reality with new ideas, fresh tips, latest products and the hottest home trends January 13-15 at the A AUSTIN - A judge has dismissed six civil damage claims made against South By Southwest Holdings, SXSW LLC, and the traffic planning consultant hired to design road closures for the 2014 music festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.