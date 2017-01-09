How to get your joke onto Austin's digital road signs - no hacking required

A road sign on Barton Springs Road alternates with warnings of upcoming road closure and dates of the closure that correspond with the Austin City Limits Music Festival being held in Zilker Park in Austin, on Wednesday, October 2, 2013. The Austin City Limits Music Festival runs Oct. 4th - Oct. 6th and Oct. 11th - Oct. 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.