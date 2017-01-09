How to get your joke onto Austin's digital road signs - no hacking required
A road sign on Barton Springs Road alternates with warnings of upcoming road closure and dates of the closure that correspond with the Austin City Limits Music Festival being held in Zilker Park in Austin, on Wednesday, October 2, 2013. The Austin City Limits Music Festival runs Oct. 4th - Oct. 6th and Oct. 11th - Oct. 13th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Sat
|Lilbirch
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Jan 6
|freedom2016
|4,269
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC