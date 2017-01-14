Houston police chief urges better men...

Houston police chief urges better mental health care for officers

12 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

State Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and newly appointed Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discuss race and policing at The Texas Tribune's Symposium on Race and Public Policy at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on January 14, 2017. Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Saturday that the Legislature should increase funding for mental health for police officers, adding this is likely to be a tough issue to tackle ahead of a tight-fisted legislative session.

